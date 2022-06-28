Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,084 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of First Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $334.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

About First Bancorp (Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.