Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 15,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.85. 1,827,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.82.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

