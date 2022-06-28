Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Identiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Identiv by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Identiv by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Identiv alerts:

INVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,629,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,313,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 180,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,618 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. Identiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Identiv had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.77 million. Analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.