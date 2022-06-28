Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 53.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 41,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

NEO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,883. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

