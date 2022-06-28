Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Smartsheet (SMAR)

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/8/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00.

6/8/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $43.00.

6/8/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $58.00.

6/7/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $50.00.

5/18/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Smartsheet stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.32. 2,077,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,973. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $449,865. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 47.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,162 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 28.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

