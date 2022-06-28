Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Smartsheet (SMAR)

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/8/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00.
- 6/8/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $43.00.
- 6/8/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $58.00.
- 6/7/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $50.00.
- 5/18/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Smartsheet stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.32. 2,077,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,973. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 47.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,162 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 28.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
