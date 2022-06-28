Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vinci (DG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vinci (EPA: DG) recently:

6/24/2022 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($111.70) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/21/2022 – Vinci was given a new €124.00 ($131.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/20/2022 – Vinci was given a new €110.00 ($117.02) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/20/2022 – Vinci was given a new €114.00 ($121.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/16/2022 – Vinci was given a new €115.00 ($122.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/9/2022 – Vinci was given a new €110.00 ($117.02) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/8/2022 – Vinci was given a new €114.00 ($121.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/17/2022 – Vinci was given a new €115.00 ($122.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/17/2022 – Vinci was given a new €114.00 ($121.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EPA DG traded down €1.58 ($1.68) on Tuesday, reaching €86.17 ($91.67). The stock had a trading volume of 808,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci SA has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($73.98) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($94.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €92.14.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

