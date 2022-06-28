Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RPT Realty (RPT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) in the last few weeks:

6/28/2022 – RPT Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2022 – RPT Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/22/2022 – RPT Realty is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2022 – RPT Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/10/2022 – RPT Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of RPT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 12,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,706. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $886.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.