Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.93.
NYSE WELL opened at $83.17 on Friday. Welltower has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 110.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Welltower by 697.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
