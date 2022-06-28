Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.93.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL opened at $83.17 on Friday. Welltower has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 110.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Welltower by 697.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.