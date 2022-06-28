Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Trading 0.7% Higher

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.70. 515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services.

