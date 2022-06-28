WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $337,501,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,710,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in WestRock by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $62,641,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRK opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $54.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

