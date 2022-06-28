Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 9,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

WLMIY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.45. 582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412. Wilmar International has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.7304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.