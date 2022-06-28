WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $40.93 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

