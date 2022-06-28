Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 691,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,230. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

