Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Gap Up to $57.69

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.69, but opened at $61.45. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $62.16, with a volume of 41,796 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.54.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,399 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.