Xion Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $42,339.59 and approximately $7.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,602.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.88 or 0.20815639 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00182004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00081337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015079 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

