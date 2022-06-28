Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.