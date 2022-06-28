Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Cap Achieves $1.30 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $30,010.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0664 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,790.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.26 or 0.19344173 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00180408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00073923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015991 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

