Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 166,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,376,397 shares.The stock last traded at $48.31 and had previously closed at $46.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Yum China by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,207,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 588,949 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

