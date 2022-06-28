Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($59.57) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Zalando from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €87.00 ($92.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €90.00 ($95.74) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($39.36) to €28.00 ($29.79) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Zalando from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.79.

ZLNDY opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.48. Zalando has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $62.11.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

