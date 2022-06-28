ZeroSwap Trading 2.5% Higher This Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $1.49 million and $1.15 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

