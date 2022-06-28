Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

ZETA stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 389.93% and a negative net margin of 61.52%. The company had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Man Group plc grew its stake in Zeta Global by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 6,218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,750 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

