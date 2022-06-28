Zigcoin (ZIG) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $447,703.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,784.63 or 1.00065948 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.