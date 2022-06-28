Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $90,447.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,784.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

