10,392 Shares in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGN. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

