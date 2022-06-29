10,392 Shares in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGN. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.
NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $4.14.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.