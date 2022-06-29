12,730 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 74,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,781. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

