16,867 Shares in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Acquired by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,867 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFG. Bank of America lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

