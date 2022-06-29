2,081 Shares in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter.

REZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,904. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.92 and a 1-year high of $100.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.53.

