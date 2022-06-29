22,053 Shares in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Acquired by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Separately, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA INMU opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

