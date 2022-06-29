28,604 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Shares of SLB opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

