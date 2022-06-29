38,084 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 38,084 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.75.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

