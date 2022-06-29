4,129 Shares in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Bought by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF comprises about 0.8% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Strategic Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGLV. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

LGLV traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.59. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day moving average is $139.69. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12 month low of $123.98 and a 12 month high of $151.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.