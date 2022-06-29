51,669 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Purchased by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. Victoria’s Secret & Co. makes up 2.1% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Richelieu Gestion PLC owned about 0.06% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,167 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

