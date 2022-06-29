6,187 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,087,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,804,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,256,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 618.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RHS opened at $165.68 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $153.08 and a 1 year high of $182.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.27 and a 200-day moving average of $168.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

