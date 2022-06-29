71,798 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 71,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $496,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $849,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,537,000 after buying an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Webster Financial by 83.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WBS opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.29.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
