8,160 Shares in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Acquired by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,405. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 160.56%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

