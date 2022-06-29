8PAY Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. 8PAY has a total market cap of $493,337.08 and approximately $101,848.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.52 or 0.26163006 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00187358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00089172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014808 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

