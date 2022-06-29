Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 40500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.
Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.28 million for the quarter.
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.
Featured Stories
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.