Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 40500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.28 million for the quarter.

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.