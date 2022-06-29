ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after buying an additional 355,077 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. 16,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,069. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,472 shares of company stock worth $217,476 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

