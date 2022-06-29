adbank Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $87,740.00 (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. adbank has a market cap of $243,038.12 and approximately $87,740.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,164,573 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

