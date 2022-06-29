Adshares Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00009427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $51.86 million and $774,136.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 27,427,840 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

