Advisor Resource Council Cuts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Advisor Resource Council cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,432,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. 25,567 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

