Advisor Resource Council Cuts Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,261 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RODM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth $581,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,324.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 273,238 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,095,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,425. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

