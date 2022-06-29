Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Down to $3.26

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.11. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 8,040 shares changing hands.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
The stock has a market cap of $647.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
