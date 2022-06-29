Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Down to $3.26

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.11. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 8,040 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market cap of $647.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

