Airspan Networks (MIMO) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Airspan Networks to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

This table compares Airspan Networks and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $177.28 million -$71.91 million -0.16 Airspan Networks Competitors $3.37 billion $415.96 million -4.24

Airspan Networks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks’ rivals have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Airspan Networks and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Airspan Networks Competitors 258 1535 2519 105 2.56

Airspan Networks presently has a consensus target price of $7.69, indicating a potential upside of 183.67%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 43.86%. Given Airspan Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -51.34% N/A -50.39% Airspan Networks Competitors -190.45% -1,743.51% -2.51%

Summary

Airspan Networks beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.