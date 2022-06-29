Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $89.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.60.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,776 shares of company stock worth $1,440,861. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALRM stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.