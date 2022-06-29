Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $89.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,776 shares of company stock worth $1,440,861. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,892,000 after buying an additional 202,964 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,148,000 after buying an additional 115,606 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,366,000 after buying an additional 72,459 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,190,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

