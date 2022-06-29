Albert D Mason Inc. Decreases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MTD traded up $5.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,136.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,238.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,380.67. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,082.78 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.