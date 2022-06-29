Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3,085.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,697,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTAP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.49. 10,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.84. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. OTR Global lowered shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.95.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

