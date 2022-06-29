Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.95.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.49. 10,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,746. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

