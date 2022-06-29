Albert D Mason Inc. Invests $452,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,225 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

