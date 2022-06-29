Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Trading Down 1.3%

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.53 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 75.53 ($0.93). 94,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 488% from the average session volume of 15,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.94).

The stock has a market cap of £121.16 million and a P/E ratio of 503.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Albion Technology & General VCT’s previous dividend of $1.95. Albion Technology & General VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

In other Albion Technology & General VCT news, insider Margaret Payn bought 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £6,014.18 ($7,378.46).

Albion Technology & General VCT Company Profile (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

